Reliance Jio launches unlimited Cricket Season Data Pack worth Rs 251

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has launched a host of free services and attractive offers for the ongoing World Cup.

The company has launched an unlimited Cricket Season Data Pack worth Rs 251. Jio users can watch every match of the world cup live and free

“By providing free access to the world cup to Jio users, Jio is effectively passing on benefits worth Rs 365 that they would have otherwise needed to pay for watching the world cup matches live and free. No other Indian operator is providing this benefit to its customers,” the company said in a statement.

Jio users will also have the option of recharging with Rs 251 cricket season data pack, so that they never run out of data while watching the LIVE cricket broadcast on Hotstar via JioTV.

Jio cricket season data pack

Jio Cricket Season special data pack is available to all Jio users for Rs. 251. This is a special pass for all cricket enthusiasts and is created to cater to their high data consumption during such seasons. The pack provides 102 GB High Speed Data for 51 days, which would be adequate for watching all the world cup matches. Data can be used to access all Internet content.

Cricket lovers can seamlessly stream all their favourite matches, free on Hotstar via JioTV, without interruption and any worry of exhausting their daily quota of high-speed data.

How To Access The Free World Cup Live Matches

1. Jio users can access the free world cup matches through HotStar or JioTV

2. While visiting Hotstar, all Jio users will be automatically granted access to all the world cup matches

3. On JioTV, users will be seamlessly redirected to Hotstar to get access to the match

Note - Free refers to the content subscription. Data will be charged as per the data pack rates.