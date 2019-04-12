Reliance Jio launches web-based mobile news aggregator JioNews

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has launched its new digital product called 'JioNews' in the form of a mobile application as well as web-based service.

“The launch of JioNews comes at a time when the nation will be glued to the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019, IPL 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019 and other major events across India & the world. Users will get the latest news on the move on JioNews. It is a one stop solution for Breaking News, Live TV, Videos, Magazines, Newspapers & much more. JioNews is the millennial way to stay ahead,” the company said in a statement.

The jionews.com app is available on both the Google Play Store & Apple App Store for users to download.

JioNews users can personalise their reading experience by choosing preferences from 12+ Indian languages. It has over 150 Live News channels, 800 Magazines, 250 Newspapers, Blogs and news websites from India and across the world.

Users can also personalize their homepage by choosing their interest areas from politics, sports, entertainment, business, technology, lifestyle, fashion, career, health, astrology, financial and many more. With an integrated AI & ML technology, JioNews scans thousands of news sources and brings only the most relevant of the content to its users to consume.

JioNews is a consolidated offering of JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper with additional offering of Live TV and videos. All existing users of these apps will be migrated to JioNews and they can seamlessly continue consuming content with JioNews. Jio users will have premium access to all the features of the JioNews app. Non-Jio users can access all the features in the app by simply logging in to it during the trial period.