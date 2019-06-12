Reliance Jio offers shopping benefits from AJIO on recharge of Rs 198, Rs 399

New Delhi: Reliance Jio is offering its users shopping benefits from AJIO on recharge of Rs 198, Rs 399.

Jio customers performing eligible recharge of Rs 198 plan will be provided with Rs 198 AJIO Coupon which can be redeemed 5 times (once every month). The coupon can be redeemed on minimum cart value of Rs 999.

On recharge of Rs 399 plan, customers will be provided with Rs 399 AJIO coupon which can be redeemed 5 times (once every month). The coupon can be redeemed on minimum cart value of Rs 1399.

This AJIO discount coupon will be over and above the existing offers on AJIO.com

The offer will remain valid from June 3 to July 14. The eligible plans of Rs 198 and Rs 399 Jio prepaid plan will also be applicable for Postpaid subscribers opting for Prepaid recharge.

The offer will be applicable for new Jio subscribers and existing subscribers as well.