Reliance Jio partners Dineout for Great Indian Restaurant Festival

New Delhi: Jio and dining out platform Dineout have come together for the latest edition of Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF).

The fourth edition of the GIRF will be held between August 1 to September 1. Customers can avail flat 50 percent off deals on total bill, food bill, drinks bill, buffet and coupons spanned across more than 8,000 restaurants in 17 cities that include Delhi (Delhi NCR), Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Goa, Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Surat, Kochi, Ludhiana and Nagpur.

Users of Dineout are generally charged a booking fee while making reservations on the platform. In return the users get discounts on the bill and can also enjoy 1+1 offers on food, drinks & buffets.

This GIRF, Jio subscribers in 17 cities (where Dineout is operational) can avail Rs 100 off on their first booking fee during the offer period. This is an exclusive benefit for Jio users, a company statement said.

The discount code will be available in the Coupons section in the MyJio app of Jio users. The Jio subscribers who do not already have the MyJio app installed can also download the app and access the coupons for redemption on Dineout platform.