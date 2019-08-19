Reliance Jio tops average 4G download speed in July: TRAI

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has once again topped the aaverage 4G download speed chart for the month of July, a report published by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Jio achieved 21.0 Mbps average download speed in the month of July. Jio's 4G download speed was more than over two times of Bharti Airtel's average peak speed of 8.8 mbps in the reported month, as per the TRAI data.

This was followed by Vodafone at 7.7 Mbps and Idea at 6.6 Mbps.

The average speed has been computed by Trai based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

Although Idea and Vodafone have merged their businesses to become Vodafone Idea, TRAI has published separate performance report for both the companies.