Reliance launches JioPhone Next for a ‘2G-mukt’ India, check price and features

New Delhi: During the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance’s chief Mukesh Ambani rolled out the company’s new JioPhone Next smartphone in India. Developed in partnership with Google, the smartphone is said to the cheapest smartphone currently available across the world. The smartphone will be up for sale from September 10, which also happens to be the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Reliance has announced that the company would first retail JioPhone Next in India, and will eventually start selling the smartphone across the world.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the virtual AGM, “JioPhone Next is powered by an extremely optimised version of the Android operating system that has been jointly developed by Jio and Google, especially for the Indian market." Also Read: LIC scheme: Here’s how you can revive your insurance policy after it lapses

JioPhone Next features

Reliance might leverage the partnership with Google in expanding its sales outside of India. JioPhone Next will support all the apps that are available on Google Play Store and Jio Store.

The upcoming affordable smartphone is likely to be low on specs and that’s why Reliance revealed that it’ll use the most optimised version of Android to run operations efficiently.

According to the shared details at the AGM, the smartphone is all set to have a full touch screen display. This means that JioPhone Next will be the first Jio-branded smartphone to sport a full touch screen display.

Since the smartphone is developed in partnership with Google, it’s expected to offer voice assistant support.

JioPhone Next price

Reliance Jio hasn’t revealed the price of the smartphone yet. However, media reports have previously suggested that the price could be anywhere between 3000 to 5000.



"This (JioPhone Next) is a testimony to a global technology giant, and a national technology champion, working together to make truly a breakthrough product that can be first introduced in India and then taken to the rest of the world," Ambani said during the AGM. Also Read: 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift launched in India –Check inside pics, price, specs and more