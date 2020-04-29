Remote work trend fuels demand for Network Access Control solutions

Frost & Sullivan has said in its recent analysis that the global Network Access Control (NAC) market would reach $2.21 billion by 2024. According to Frost and Sullivan, the NAC market is being rapidly driven by the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), the convergence of information technology (IT) and operation technology (OT), and migration of customers to cloud markets.

It is estimated that the NAC market would increase by two-thirds, reaching $2.21 billion by 2024 from $1.35 billion in 2019. North America will remain the largest market for NAC until 2024 with a market share of 60.2%. The share of APAC region would increase from 9.9% in 2019 to 11.9% in 2024.

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic will badly affect the global economy in 2020 and it is expected that the NAC market would regain annual double-digit growth rates as organizations settle into a "new normal."

"Security vendors are working closely with their customers in order to support them in this unprecedented transition to work from home (WFH). They are focused on ensuring their clients' business continuity, and the pandemic has underlined the value of cloud services in delivering and deploying security solutions to remote devices," said Tony Massimini, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "However, the cloud environment needs security as well. Having a remote workforce highlights the need to leverage NAC. Large cybersecurity vendors with broad product portfolios will want to add this solution as well."

Vendors should realise the epxansion of the market and they must continue to innovate cloud security, work closely with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other tech vendors, and focus on virtual appliances and NAC as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It is learnt that NAC is also making changes to a more mobile environment as enterprises expand beyond the age-old secure walls.