Republic Day 2026: Google Doodle celebrates India’s remarkable space journey; Why ISRO takes centre stage; Check key achievements

India Republic Day 2026: Google celebrated India’s 77th Republic Day with a special doodle inspired by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The doodle highlights India’s major space achievements, including missions such as Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan. The Republic Day 2026 Google Doodle features satellites, orbits, and other space-themed elements creatively woven into the letters of “GOOGLE” in the tricolour of orange, white, and green.

It reflects India’s scientific progress, innovation, and growing role in global space exploration. When users click on the doodle, they are taken to the official Google Doodle page, which displays the message, “Happy India Republic Day.”

ISRO’s consistent achievements have made it a fitting inspiration for a national celebration like Republic Day. Meanwhile, the space agency is also planning multiple satellite launches for 2026. On Saturday, ISRO chief V Narayanan said, “We are planning to send a lot of satellites this year. A lot of work is going on.”

Why ISRO takes centre stage on Republic Day 2026

ISRO represents the spirit of “New India,” which focuses on self-reliance, innovation, and a forward-looking vision. Over the years, India has achieved several major milestones in space that highlight the country’s technological strength and national pride. The doodle shows how science and space technology play an important role in nation-building, which aligns closely with the values celebrated on Republic Day.

Key ISRO achievements

ISRO’s achievements include successful lunar and planetary missions, cost-effective satellite launches, and the development of advanced launch vehicles and rockets. India is also playing a growing role in global space research. These accomplishments are subtly reflected in the doodle through images of spacecraft, orbits, planets, and futuristic visuals.

Why is Republic Day celebrated?

Republic Day is celebrated in India on January 26. It marks the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. Although India gained independence on August 15, 1947, the country continued to follow laws made during British rule. Republic Day is important because it marks the moment when these laws were replaced.

On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution came into force, officially making India a sovereign and democratic republic. The date was chosen to honour Purna Swaraj, or Complete Independence, which was declared by Indian leaders on January 26, 1930.