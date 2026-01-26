Republic Day Parade 2026: How Kerala’s Tableau highlights digital literacy and Green mobility-Details

Kerala Tableau In Republic Day: During the parade celebrating the 77th Republic Day, Kerala’s tableau highlighted two major achievements: the country’s first Water Metro and 100 percent digital literacy. The display showcased an inspiring model of inclusive development, moving towards an Aatmanirbhar Kerala and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The tractor unit featured Sarasu, the Brand Ambassador for Digital Literacy, set against a rural landscape. Using a smartphone and laptop, she symbolised digital empowerment at the grassroots level. Through her social media channel showcasing traditional cooking, she demonstrated how digital access can promote self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and wider reach.

Kerala’s famous spices and agricultural produce such as coconut, jackfruit, banana, pepper, and ginger surrounded the scene and represented a thriving rural life supported by digital connectivity.

Full-scale water metro boat

The trailer showcased a full-scale Water Metro boat along with its terminal, representing green and inclusive mobility. Designed to connect the islands of Kochi’s backwaters, the Water Metro ensures safe, affordable, and sustainable transport for all. People from diverse walks of life were depicted aboard, including members of the Haritha Karma Sena, the state’s “green army” dedicated to waste management and environmental protection.

Folk dancers flanking the tableau added rhythm and cultural vibrancy, reflecting Kerala’s rich heritage. Blending tradition with innovation, the tableau brought together digital inclusion, women’s empowerment, environmental responsibility, and sustainable transport.

Why is Republic Day celebrated?

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India’s national journey. It commemorates the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a Sovereign Democratic Republic. While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India’s transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the people. (With ANI Inputs)