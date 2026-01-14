Good News For BGMI Players: Ride Bullet 350, GT 650 In Battleground After This Update - Check Confirmed Date

The renowned motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield and India's popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), have announced a collaboration that gamers will surely love. KRAFTON India and Royal Enfield have announced a new partnership that brings two well-known Royal Enfield motorcycles into BGMI. As part of this collaboration, players will be able to ride the Bullet 350 and the Continental GT 650 café racer inside the game.

The partnership is linked to the upcoming BGMI 4.2 update, which will go live on January 15, 2026. The Royal Enfield-themed in-game content, including the rideable motorcycles and rewards, will be available to players from January 19, 2026, to February 22, 2026. During this period, gamers can experience the motorcycles across BGMI’s virtual battlegrounds.

Custom Continental GT 650

Alongside the in-game launch, Royal Enfield also revealed a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI’s tactical and combat-focused style. The motorcycle has been developed in collaboration with a Delhi-based custom builder. It uses a mix of traditional metal shaping techniques and modern rapid prototyping.

The design includes picatinny rails, armoured panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres. According to Royal Enfield, these elements are inspired by the game’s combat, movement, and survival mechanics, reflecting how the motorcycle appears in the virtual world.

In-Game Rewards And Content

The BGMI update will also introduce Royal Enfield-themed outfits, gear, and weapon skins. Krafton is adding exclusive content through a special SPIN format. Rewards include the Continental GT 650 and Bullet 350 as rideable vehicles, the Revel 01 Set (Mythic Red Tier), Bullet Line P90 gun skin, CrankGuard helmet, and Roadborn Rucksack backpack.

Login-Based Reward

To encourage participation, Krafton has introduced a new login-based system. Players who log into BGMI daily for 60 minutes, without needing to actively play, will receive a Royal Enfield Event Crate. Up to 34 crates can be collected during the event period from January 19 to February 22, 2026.