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Russia charges Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorism, issues international arrest warrant

The move marks the latest escalation in Moscow's long-running efforts to tighten control over Telegram.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 02:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
Russia charges Telegram founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorism, issues international arrest warrant
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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