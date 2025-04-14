Samsung Announces Special Offers On Galaxy S25 Ultra For Limited Time; Get Cashback Of Rs 12,000

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Special Offers: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra recently made its debut in the Indian market and is already creating quite a buzz. Now, three months after the launch, Samsung has announced a massive offer on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, giving buyers a chance to grab the device at a lower price.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen colour options—exclusively on Samsung.com. If you're planning to buy this premium smartphone, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the offer. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Special Offers And Validity

Samsung has announced bank offers and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Samsung said that this is a limited-time offer and can be used until April 30 through Samsung’s platforms.

During this period, the Galaxy S25 Ultra can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 117,999, down from its launch price of Rs 129,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Moreover, Consumers can purchase the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silverblue colour will get an instant cashback of Rs 12000. Adding further, consumers can avail no-cost EMI starting at just Rs 3278.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications:

It features a stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering an immersive viewing experience. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM for smooth and powerful performance.

The smartphone also introduces several AI-powered features, including Now Brief for a personalized daily summary, Now Bar for quick access to ongoing activities on the lock screen, as well as Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, Circle to Search, and more.

On the photography front, it boasts a versatile quad-camera setup comprising a 200MP main sensor (ISOCELL HP2), a 50MP ultra-wide sensor (ISOCELL JN3), a 12MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX754) with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto lens (Sony IMX854) offering up to 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with a 12MP front camera.