Samsung budget-friendly smartphone 'Galaxy M04' sale begins today on Amazon; Check price, RAM, battery, more

New Delhi: The sale for Samsung’s budget smartphone has started on December 16 at 12 Pm on Amazon. The budget-friendly smartphone is available at the cost of Rs 9,499 along with several exchange offers. Samsung M04 sports a 5000 mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P35 and up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with a basic desing featuring an Infinity-V panel and dual rear camera.

Customers can purchase the entry-level smartphone starting today from Amazon e-commerce.

Samsung M04 pricing and features

The Samsung M04 has two variants including the basic version of 4GB + 64GB variant and the 4GB + 128GB variant. The pricing of the variants is Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively. The company gives the colour options of Shadow Blue and Sea Glass Green. It will be available on the Amazon official website.

Samsung M04 specifications

The smartphone sports the powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3Gbz with Android 12. The rear camera setup has two cameras of 12MP and 2MP. It has one 5MP front camera. Speaking on the display aspect, it sports 16.55 centimeters (6.5-inch) LCD, HD+ resolution with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 269 PPI with 16M color.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh lithium-ion battery including 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warrant for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase.