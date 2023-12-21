Samsung Confirms Launch Of Galaxy A15 And A25 5G: Check Release Date, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to launch two new smartphones, the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G, in India on December 26. These additions to the Galaxy A series promise some exciting features for users. Continue reading to find out what are the specifications and prices of both smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Camera Specifications

If we talk about the camera features of the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, it sports a triple camera setup. The phone comes with a 50 MP primary camera. (Also Read: Google Maps New Features Coming In 2024 For Indian Users: Check)

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Display Features

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G features a Super AMOLED display. (Also Read: Sovereign Gold Bank: Step-By-Step Guide To Buy It From Different Source - Check)

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: RAM And Built-In Storage

This model will offer increased RAM and built-in storage compared to its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A25 5G, on the other hand, boasts a super AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. Its rear triple-camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization and various AI-powered editing tools. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a 5nm chipset, promising efficient performance.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G And A25 5G: Security Features

Both smartphone is equipped with the built-in Knox Security platform. Users can expect additional security features like Auto Blocker, Secure Folder, Privacy Dashboard, Samsung Passkey, and more.

Furthermore, Samsung assures users that the new models will receive enhanced security and operating system upgrades compared to previous generations.

Samsung Galaxy A05

In recent news, Samsung launched the budget-friendly Galaxy A05 earlier this month. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone features a large 6.7-inch HD+ display, and a 50-megapixel main camera, and is powered by the MediaTek G85 processor.

The Galaxy A05 runs on the Android 13 operating system-based One UI interface and is available in 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB internal storage variants through Samsung's online store, other e-commerce platforms, and offline at Samsung exclusive and select retail stores.