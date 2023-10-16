Samsung Galaxy A04s To Launch On October 18 In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Along with the increasing nip in the air, Samsung is also planning to launch a new smartphone in India. The company has confirmed the Galaxy A05s's India launch date. This is the successor of Galaxy A04s. The phone was already launched in the Philippines.

Samsung Galaxy A05: Launch Date In India

The manufacturer has yet to confirm the Galaxy A05's launch in India. (Also Read: Samsung To Launch Galaxy Z Flip 5 In Yellow Colour On October 17: Check Price, Specifications, And More)

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Launch Date In India

The smartphone's launch is scheduled for October 18. (Also Read: Vivo Y200 Launch Date Confirmed: Check Price In India, Specifications, And More)

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Expected Colour Option In India

The Galaxy A05s, on the other hand, is expected to be released in three different colors in India. And these are: black, light green, and light violet.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Price In Philippines

In the Philippines, the 4GB + 128GB edition of the Galaxy A05s costs PHP 7,990. In Indian rupees, it will be about Rs 11,700.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Price In India

In India the launch of the smartphone is scheduled on October 18. Yet there is no any official confirmation regarding the how much the smartphone will cost in India. Meanwhile, experts are anticipating that the price of Samsung Galaxy A05s will be in the same bracket.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Specifications

According to a press release from Samsung, the Indian model of the Galaxy A05s will have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and would be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Android System

The handset, like the variant launched in the Philippines, is expected to debut with Android 13.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Camera

In terms of optics, the Indian model of the Galaxy A05s' triple rear camera unit could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The phone will sports a 13-megapixel front camera.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Battery Power

The smartphone in Philippines is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A05s: Fingerprint Sensor

The Galaxy A05s has a fingerprint sensor on the side.