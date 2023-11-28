Samsung Galaxy A05 With 6.7-inch HD+ display, 50MP Camera Launched In India --Check Price, Specs And Other Details

New Delhi: Samsung launched the Galaxy A05 smartphone India with two storage variants in India on Tuesday. The Galaxy A05 smartphone, available in three colours -- Light Green, Silver and Black will be available at Rs 12,499 for the 6GB+128 GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant.

The Samsung Galaxy A05 features a 6.7-inch display with Infinity-U Display. The phone houses a 50MP high resolution Main Camera and is equipped a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8M front-facing selfie camera.

The Galaxy A05 boasts of 5,000mAh capacity long lasting battery life that comes together with enhanced 25W Super-Fast charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A05 Full Specifications

Processor: Octa-Core 2GHz, 1.8GHz

Display: 6.7 inch full rectangle

Main Display Resolution: 720 x 1600 (HD+)

Rear Camera: 50.0 MP + 2.0 MP

Front Camera: 8.0 MP

Storage/Memory: 6GB+128 GB/4GB+64GB

Connectivity: USB Type-C/ USB 2.0

Sensors: Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor

Physical Specification:

Dimensions: 168.8 x 78.2 x 8.8

Weight: 195g

Battery: 5,000mAh

The device stays future-ready with four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades, as per Samsung.