trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693088
NewsTechnology
SAMSUNG GALAXY A05

Samsung Galaxy A05 With 6.7-inch HD+ display, 50MP Camera Launched In India --Check Price, Specs And Other Details

The Samsung Galaxy A05 boasts of 5,000mAh capacity long lasting battery life that comes together with enhanced 25W Super-Fast charging capabilities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Samsung Galaxy A05 With 6.7-inch HD+ display, 50MP Camera Launched In India --Check Price, Specs And Other Details

New Delhi: Samsung launched the Galaxy A05 smartphone India with two storage variants in India on Tuesday. The Galaxy A05 smartphone, available in three colours -- Light Green, Silver and Black will be available at Rs 12,499 for the 6GB+128 GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant.

The Samsung Galaxy A05 features a 6.7-inch display with Infinity-U Display. The phone houses a 50MP high resolution Main Camera and is equipped a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8M front-facing selfie camera.

The Galaxy A05 boasts of 5,000mAh capacity long lasting battery life that comes together with enhanced 25W Super-Fast charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A05 Full Specifications

Processor: Octa-Core 2GHz, 1.8GHz

Display: 6.7 inch full rectangle

Main Display Resolution: 720 x 1600 (HD+)

Rear Camera: 50.0 MP + 2.0 MP

Front Camera: 8.0 MP

Storage/Memory:  6GB+128 GB/4GB+64GB 

Connectivity: USB Type-C/ USB 2.0

Sensors: Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor

Physical Specification: 

Dimensions: 168.8 x 78.2 x 8.8

Weight: 195g

Battery: 5,000mAh

The device stays future-ready with four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades, as per Samsung.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update- Auger machines 'Failed', what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: America's 'double standard' on terrorism!
DNA Video
DNA: Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue operation continues for 41 trapped workers
DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?