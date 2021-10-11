Samsung Galaxy A13 5G leaked ahead of official launch: Check price, features and more

New Delhi: South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is said to be working on a new low-cost 5G handset called the Galaxy A13 5G. Its claimed renders, which hint to triple rear cameras and a waterdrop notch display, have been leaked ahead of the actual launch.

The Galaxy A13 5G is also shown in White and Black colour variants in the renders. According to a previous rumour, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will cost $290 (approximately Rs 21,700) in the United States and Canada. The smartphone's development has yet to be announced by Samsung. In the meantime, the company has launched a new campaign in India to reaffirm its commitment to 5G.

The Infinity-V display is highlighted in the renders by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) in cooperation with Zoutons. On the right side, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power and volume keys, according to the renders. Also Read: WhatsApp to allow users to pause voice recording for shorter, clearer messages

The Galaxy A13 5G has a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack on the bottom. According to another rumour, the Galaxy A13 5G would be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Several low-cost 5G phones, including the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, and others, are powered by the same CPU.

The rumoured Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will include a 6.48-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,0802,340 pixels. It's supposed to come pre-installed with Android 11. The smartphone's triple rear camera will reportedly have a 50MP primary wide lens, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor, according to sources. Samsung's ISOCELL JN1 sensor is claimed to be the primary sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is believed to be equipped with a 5,000mAh lithium polymer battery that supports 25W rapid charging. Also Read: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares old article predicting Amazon's failure, gets a reply from Elon Musk

Meanwhile, Samsung has launched a new campaign called 'KaamKa5G' to reaffirm its commitment to making India's greatest 5G-enabled phones. Samsung claims that their phones are "future-ready" since they support 12 different 5G bands: N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, and N78. The latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones, as well as the flagship Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G, and Galaxy F42 5G, are all part of the Galaxy 5G lineup.

