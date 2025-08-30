Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched In India With AI Features Under Rs 25,000; Check Camera, Battery, Display And Other Features

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Price In India: Samsung has launched the Galaxy A17 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched device runs on Android 15 and is slated to receive six years of OS updates. This smartphone succeeds the Galaxy A16, which was released in October last year. It supports Google’s Gemini AI assistant and Circle to Search features. The smartphone is available in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options, with 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB storage variants. It comes with Android 15-based One UI 7. The phone will get six years of major OS upgrades and security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Specifications

The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by an octa-core in-house Exynos 1330 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. In terms of optics, the Galaxy A17 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Connectivity options cover 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port.

The handset also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, and measures 7.5mm in thickness while weighing 192g.

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G: Price in India And Availability

The smartphone starts at Rs 18,999 in India for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB+128GB model is priced at Rs. 20,499, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 23,499. The smartphone is already listed on Samsung’s official website.