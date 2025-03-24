Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Launched In India With Exynos 1380 Chipset, Starts At Rs 24,999; Check Specs, And Bank Offers

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin out-of-the-box. The company claims that the smartphone will get six years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. Notably, the handset was initially unveiled in select global markets earlier this month alongside the Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G.

The new Samsung phone comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, Awesome White, and Awesome Peach colour options. It is offered with an IP67 water-resistant rating. The phone comes with the Intelligent AI Suite, which enhances the user experience with features like Circle to Search with Google, AI Select, Object Eraser, My Filters, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Specifications:

The Samsung phone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for durability. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, keeping it running throughout the day.

On the optics front, the phone sports a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor on the back. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera for clear and detailed self-portraits. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, making it a well-rounded device for seamless communication and entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price In India And Bank Offers:

The phone starts at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 27,999 in India. As a launch offer, buyers can avail a Rs 2,000 discount on HDFC and SBI credit cards, bringing the effective price of the base model down to Rs 22,999. However, the smartphone is now available for purchase via the e-commerce giant Flipkart and the Samsung India e-store.