Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Full comparison of price, features, performance, battery and durability

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Full comparison of price, features, performance, battery and durability

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Both phones focus heavily on multimedia and gaming. Samsung offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Motorola pushes things further with a larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a 144Hz refresh rate.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Full comparison of price, features, performance, battery and durability
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Full specs compared
Technology news4 min ago
2
Preity Zinta9 min ago
3
MSBTE Result 202619 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202621 min ago
5
Anil Kumble23 min ago