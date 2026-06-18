/Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Full comparison of price, features, performance, battery and durability

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Indian smartphone buyers looking for a premium mid-range phone in 2026 now have many strong options, including the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, with prices starting at Rs 41,999 (128GB+8GB), and the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, with prices starting at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Both devices are available in India, target users who want flagship-like features without flagship prices, and offer 5G connectivity, high-refresh-rate displays, and advanced cameras. But for buyers comparing the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro, the differences in battery life, performance, cameras, and software support could make the decision easier. Here's a detailed comparison: