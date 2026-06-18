/Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Full comparison of price, features, performance, battery and durability

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Indian smartphone buyers looking for a premium mid-range phone in 2026 now have many strong options, including the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, with prices starting at Rs 41,999 (128GB+8GB), and the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, with prices starting at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Both devices are available in India, target users who want flagship-like features without flagship prices, and offer 5G connectivity, high-refresh-rate displays, and advanced cameras. But for buyers comparing the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro, the differences in battery life, performance, cameras, and software support could make the decision easier. Here's a detailed comparison:
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Key specs
|Specification
|Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
|Motorola Edge 70 Pro
|Price
|Rs 41,999 (128GB+8GB)
|Rs 39,999 (256GB+8GB)
|Display
|6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz
|6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz
|Processor
|Exynos 1480
|MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
|RAM
|Up to 12GB
|Up to 12GB LPDDR5X
|Storage
|Up to 256GB
|256GB UFS 4.1
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP + 5MP
|50MP + 50MP
|Front camera
|12MP
|50MP
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|6,500mAh
|Charging
|45W
|90W
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68 + IP69
|Software support
|Up to 6 years of Android updates
|3 years of OS upgrades
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Display and performance
Both phones focus heavily on multimedia and gaming. Samsung offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while Motorola pushes things further with a larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display, a 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 5,200 nits. Motorola's panel also supports HDR10+ and Pantone colour validation.
Performance is another area where Motorola takes the lead on paper. Its MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, making it better suited for gaming and multitasking. Samsung's Exynos 1480 is capable of handling everyday use, social media, streaming, and moderate gaming.
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Camera and battery
Samsung uses a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. Motorola takes a different approach with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera, along with a 50MP selfie camera. Meanwhile, Samsung offers a 12MP front camera.
Battery life could be a major deciding factor when choosing between these two smartphones. The Galaxy A37 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging. Motorola offers a significantly larger 6,500mAh battery and much faster 90W charging, giving heavy users more endurance and quicker top-ups.
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro: Which phone offers better long-term value?
Samsung's biggest advantage is software support. The Galaxy A37 5G receives up to six years of Android updates, making it a safer long-term investment for users who keep their phones for several years.
Motorola counters with stronger hardware, a brighter display, faster charging, a larger battery, and more powerful performance. It also offers IP68 and IP69 durability ratings.
Buyers who want long software support, Samsung's ecosystem, and reliable everyday performance may find the Galaxy A37 5G to be the better choice. Users who prioritise gaming, battery life, charging speed, display quality, and camera hardware will likely get more value from the Motorola Edge 70 Pro.
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