Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G with 64MP quad-camera, 778G processor launched in India: Check price, introductory offers and more

New Delhi: Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy A52s 5G in India, the second 5G smartphone in Samsung’s Galaxy A Series portfolio.

Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at Rs 35999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 37499 for 8GB+128GB variant. Galaxy A52s 5G is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals from September 1, 2021.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail cashback of Rs 3000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and EMI transactions or avail an exchange bonus of Rs 3000 when they upgrade their old smartphone. Consumers can also avail attractive No Cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and zero processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners.



Galaxy A52s 5G features matte back and haze finish. It is available in three striking colours – Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Violet. Galaxy A52s 5G comes with IP67 rating making it dust and water resistant (up to 1m fresh water for 30 minutes).

Galaxy A52s 5G features Super AMOLED Infinity-O display for an immersive visual experience. Galaxy A52s 5G sports large 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with minimized punch hole, 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 for superior durability.

Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The AI based Game Booster further enhances performance and the Frame Booster adds virtual images between frames to smoothen graphics for gaming.

It boasts of a 4500mAh battery that will last up to two days on a single charge. There is also 25W fast charging support that charges your phone up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Galaxy A52s 5G sports quad camera. The 64MP main camera is equipped with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) that allows you to capture clear photos and videos and reduces blur due to accidental shakes. The OIS camera also allows longer shutter speed for brighter shots even in low light conditions. Night mode uses multi-frame processing for bright and crisp images. The ultra-wide 12MP camera has 123˚ field of view that lets you capture the perfect shot even on a wide horizon. The 5MP macro camera helps you capture the small and wonderful details in your close up shots.

Galaxy A52s 5G comes with 32MP front camera. Galaxy A52S 5G comes with Single Take feature that captures up to 10 different photos and videos on a single click. For creative and unique content, My Filter, AR Emoji and Fun Mode allow users to customize their pictures and add some personal touch. Galaxy A52s 5G also lets you capture cinema grade videos with options like Pro Video, 4K UHD recording, 4K Video Snap and super steady videos.

Galaxy A52s 5G comes with ‘RAM Plus’ to run your apps faster and more efficiently multi-task with optimised memory expansion. The redesigned One UI 3.0 interface is designed. Galaxy A52s 5G also supports Samsung Pay for contactless digital payments.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS AT A GLANCE

Display: 6.5 inch FHD+ Infinity-O, 120Hz

Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

12 bands 5G support

Battery: 4500mAh, 25W Fast charging

Camera:

Rear: 64MP (main) + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 5MP (macro) + 5MP (depth)

Front: 32MP

Memory 6GB + 128GB

8GB + 128GB

Operating System: Android 11 | One UI 3.0

Dimensions (HxWxD) 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 (mm)

