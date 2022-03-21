Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with 64MP main camera launched in India: Check price, features and more

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone has been officially launched in India. The new smartphone replaces the Galaxy A52 series from last year, and it has a modified design that appears to be influenced by the Oppo Find X3 series. It is a premium mid-range smartphone that competes with significant competitors such as the OnePlus Nord 2, Xiaomi 11X, and others. The Galaxy A53 5G, according to Samsung, "brings flagship-inspired innovation with power, versatility, and affordability" for its "young customers." A 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a new Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset, and quad back cameras are among the device's highlights. Furthermore, the primary camera has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to capture "shake-free" photos and videos.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in four different colours: black, white, light blue, and peach. In India, the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 34,499, while the top 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 35,999. A microSD card can be used to enhance storage up to 1TB on the smartphone. Between March 21 and March 31, the Galaxy A53 5G will be available for pre-order on Samsung.com, retail shops, and select online portals. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy A53 5G will be able to purchase it on March 25, 2022. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy A53 5G will be eligible for a bank cashback of Rs 3,000 or a Samsung Finance+ cashback of Rs 2,000 as a special offer.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The Galaxy A53 5G is powered by a new 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset for the first time in the Galaxy A-series, and the phone has RAM Plus technology, which uses idle ROM to boost RAM capacity by up to 16GB. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging. With a 25W charger, the phone can be charged to 50% in 30 minutes, according to Samsung. The most significant feature, though, is that the gadget ships with Android 12 out of the box and guarantees four years of OS updates.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera system that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. It also has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera as well as two 5-megapixel cameras. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

