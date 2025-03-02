Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 Launched Globally With AI Features; Check Specs, Price

Samsung Galaxy A Series Price: South Korean giant Samsung has introduced the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A26 smartphones in India and global markets. For the first time, the Galaxy A series comes with integrating Awesome Intelligence which includes Galaxy’s fan-favourite AI-powered features to reimagine creativity — while bringing enhanced durability and longevity, as well as robust security and privacy protections to provide a safe and long-lasting mobile experience.

Adding further, the Galaxy A26 5G comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, offering robust protection against the elements for the first time. This brings it in line with the Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A56 5G, which also feature the same level of durability. The Samsung Galaxy A Series features an Object Eraser, enabling users to effortlessly remove unwanted distractions from their photos.

Notably, the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 in India will be officially announced on March 3rd.

Samsung Galaxy A Series: Performance

The Samsung Galaxy A56 is the first phone to be powered by Exynos 1580 4nm SoC, and the Galaxy A36 uses a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC for the first time. Adding further, the Samsung Galaxy A26 sticks to the Exynos 1380. The Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 feature a larger vapour chamber.

Samsung Galaxy A Series: Software Updates

All the smartphones run Android 15 with One UI 7 out of the box and will get up to 6 generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and 6 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A Series: Camera

All the phones features a 50MP main lens with OIS. The A56 and A36 support 10-bit HDR recording on both the front and rear cameras. The Galaxy A56 5G features a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and the other two feature a 8MP ultra-wide lens. The A56 and A36 features a 5MP macro sensor, and the A26 has a 2MP macro sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A Series: Colour Options

The Galaxy A56 5G comes in Awesome Lightgray, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Olive, and Awesome Pink, while the Galaxy A36 5G is available in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Lime. The Galaxy A26 5G offers classic shades of Black, White, Mint, and Peach Pink.

Samsung Galaxy A Series: Battery

All the phones pack a 5,000mAh battery with A56 and A36 featuring support for 45W charging power and Super Fast Charge 2.0 technology, and the A26 sticks to 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A Series: Display

The Samsung Galaxy A56, A36, and A26 all feature a vibrant 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The A56 stands out with HDR support, up to 1900 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The A26 features an Infinity-U design, while the A36 and A56 have Infinity-O displays.

Samsung Galaxy A Series: Price

The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is priced at $499.99 (approx. Rs 43,735) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and $549 (approx. Rs 48,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The Galaxy A36 5G starts at $399.99 (approx. Rs 34,990) for 6GB + 128GB, while the 8GB + 256GB version costs $415 (approx. Rs 36,205). The Galaxy A26 5G is available at $299.99 (approx. Rs 26,240) for 6GB + 128GB and $375 (approx. Rs 32,895) for 8GB + 256GB storage model.