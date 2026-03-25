Samsung Galaxy A57 5G, Galaxy A37 5G launched in India; Check display, camera, battery, AI features, price and other specs

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G price in India: South Korean giant Samsung has expanded its A-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G smartphones. The newly-launched smartphones focused on display, camera and long-term software support. Both smartphones bring similar core features, with differences in camera hardware, size and storage options. The new models succeed last year’s Samsung Galaxy A56 and Samsung Galaxy A36, which were introduced in March.

The newly-launched smartphones aim to bring AI tools to more users through its interface based on One UI 8.5. Both devices include features that help with tasks such as converting voice recordings into text, editing photos, and managing content across apps. Both smartphones run on Android 16 with One UI 8.5 on top, bringing updated system features and interface changes.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes in two variants: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G offers more options. It is available in 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Both phones will be available in several colour options. The Galaxy A57 5G comes in Awesome Navy, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G is offered in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen. (Also Read: Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G launched in India with Dimensity 6300 chipset; Check display, camera, battery, price and other specs)

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AI Features

The device comes with a voice transcription feature in the Recorder app, which lets users convert audio into text. It also includes AI Select, making it easy to pick content on the screen and use it in other apps without extra steps. Plus, it supports drag-and-drop while using split-screen mode.

For photo editing, there’s an Object Eraser tool to remove unwanted elements from images. The Galaxy A57 also offers a Best Face feature for better group photos and Auto Trim for quick video edits. Search tools like Circle to Search with Google can identify multiple objects in an image at once. Adding further, users can give voice commands using Bixby and perform tasks across apps with Gemini.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support for a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. It has a slim and lightweight design, measuring 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm and weighing 179 grams. The device is powered by the new Exynos 1680 processor, which delivers better performance and efficiency.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G also features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. However, it uses a Super AMOLED panel instead of Super AMOLED+. It is slightly larger and heavier, measuring 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm and weighing 196 grams. The phone runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1480 chipset. (Also Read: OnePlus Shutdown: CEO Robin Liu steps down amid global restructuring buzz, India operations ‘Unchanged’)

On the photography front, both smartphones come with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 5MP macro lens. The Galaxy A57 5G has a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the Galaxy A37 5G features an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, both devices offer a 12MP selfie camera. Both phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. They also come with Samsung Knox for enhanced security and carry an IP68 rating, making them resistant to water and dust.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is priced at Rs 56,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 62,499, according to the company website. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G starts at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 47,499, and the 12GB + 256GB model is available for Rs 52,999.