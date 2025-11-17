Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Design Leaked – Check Advanced Features And Upgrades

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have appeared online through newly leaked One UI 8.5 animations, giving the first detailed look at the upcoming earbuds. The leak has revealed major design upgrades, improved controls, and several new features. The earbuds are expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026, published by ‘Android Authority.’

Refined Design

The leaked animations show that Samsung is keeping the stem-style design for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro but refining it significantly. Instead of the sharp, triangular stem used in the Buds 3 Pro, the Buds 4 Pro appears to feature a flatter and cleaner-looking stem.

Notably, the light bar on the stem, which was a signature design element of the Buds 3 Pro, seems to have been removed. However, the pinch controls are expected to remain. The in-ear tips also appear to be redesigned, likely offering a better fit and improved comfort for users.

New Charging Case Layout

Samsung seems to be introducing changes to the charging case as well. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are shown lying flat inside the case, rather than being placed vertically like previous models. This gives the charging case a more spacious and streamlined interior layout.

Reports show that this new design language may also extend to the standard Galaxy Buds 4, though Samsung has not yet confirmed this. According to the leak, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are identified internally by the codenames “Handel” and “Bach,” respectively.

Head Gestures: A New Hands-Free Control Feature

According to ‘Android Authority,’ one of the biggest additions coming to the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro appears to be a new control system called Head Gestures. The feature was spotted in One UI 8.5 code strings and is designed to let users control their device by simply moving their head.

With Head Gestures, users can nod or shake their head to respond to calls and notifications. The gestures can also be used to silence alerts, dismiss alarms, and answer yes-or-no questions.

Additional Features

Besides the design and control upgrades, leaked animations also point to several extra features expected for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. These include:

360-degree recording

Adaptive Noise Control

Find Your Phone support

Easy pairing for both phones and tablets

While Samsung has not officially confirmed any details about the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, the leaks show that the company is preparing an advanced upgrade over the Buds 3 Pro. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is expected to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026.