Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Specs And Price

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung is set to revolutionize the 5G segment with the upcoming launch of its Galaxy F06 5G smartphone. The upcoming smartphone will provide a complete 5G experience at an affordable price, making 5G technology accessible for more users and accelerating its widespread adoption across the country.

The company will also provide 4 generations of Android upgrades and 4 years of security updates to the Galaxy F06 5G users in India. The phone will be available in two bold and mesmerizing colours: Bahama Blue and Lit Violet.

Samsung claims that the smartphone is going to support 12 5G bands across all telecom operators. The phone is also enabled to provide a smoother live streaming and video calling experience and better download speeds thanks to enhanced connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch And Price (Expected)

The smartphone will be launched tomorrow in India on February 12 and expected to come with an under Rs 10k price tag.

Samsung Galaxy F06 5G Specifications (Expected)

The phone could sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display, offering 800 nits of peak brightness and a speculated 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It is designed with an ultra-slim 8mm profile, it features a striking ‘Ripple Glow’ finish that shimmers with movement.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek D6300 processor, delivering an Antutu score of up to 416K, ensuring seamless multitasking and gaming. The phone is expected to equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 25W charger for efficient power management.

For photography, the handset sports a 50MP main rear camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there could be a 8MP shooter at the front.

Adding further, the Samsung’s Voice Focus technology enhances call clarity by blocking unwanted noise, while additional features like Quick Share and Knox Vault provide seamless file sharing and advanced security.