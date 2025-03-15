Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Launched In India With Tap And Pay Feature Under Rs 15,000; Check Specs, Bank Offers

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G India Launch: South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the Galaxy F16 5G, expanding its popular Galaxy F series portfolio. The Galaxy F16 5G continues the legacy of the F series, with India’s largest consumer electronics brand claiming that the handset will receive six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. The phone runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Colour Options And Features

The Samsung Galaxy F16 5G is available in three colour options: Vibing Blue, Glam Green, and Bling Black. Adding further, Samsung is introducing its innovative Tap and Pay feature with Samsung Wallet for the first time in this segment, allowing users to make secure payments effortlessly.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: All-New Design and Segment-Leading Display

The newly launched smartphone features a refreshed design with a Ripple Glow Finish and measures just 7.9mm slim. It boasts a segment-leading 6.7-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display, delivering stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Camera

The handset sports a stylish, linear-grouped camera design and features a 50MP triple-camera setup, enabling users to capture high-quality photos and videos. For selfies, the 13MP front camera ensures stunning shots.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Processor and Battery

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the Galaxy F16 5G ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free gaming. The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, keeping users powered throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Connectivity

The smartphone offers a range of connectivity options, including 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port, and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India and Availability

The Galaxy F16 5G is priced at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, inclusive of all offers. The 6GB + 128GB model is available for Rs 12,999, while the top-end 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 14,499. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Bank Offers

For a limited time, Samsung is offering an instant Rs 1,000 discount on purchases made through its official e-store. Additionally, SBI and Axis Bank cardholders can avail of an extra Rs 1,000 discount, making the deal even more attractive.