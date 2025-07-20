Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched In India With AI Features, Starting At Rs 17,499; Check Camera, Battery, And Availability

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G India Launch: Samsung, a South Korean company, has launched the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched device comes with several AI features, including Google's Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Object Eraser, Image Clipper, AI Edit Suggestions, and more. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G will be available in two variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The handset is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset.

The company’s latest F-series phone runs Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. It is offered in three colour options — Coral Red, Luxe Violet, and Onyx Black — all featuring a premium leather-textured back panel for a comfortable and stylish grip.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM handset features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. To maintain optimal performance, it is equipped with a vapour chamber for efficient thermal management.

On the photography front, the phone houses a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording capabilities, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS + GLONASS support. The handset measures 164.4x77.9x7.7mm and weighs 197 grams.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 17,499 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung is also offering an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, priced at Rs 18,999. The new F-series device will go on sale in India starting July 29 at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and Samsung's official online store.