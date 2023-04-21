Samsung To Launch Galaxy F54 5G Soon: Check Price In India, Specifications

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has been the subject of much discussion lately. Several news organisations had observed the South Korean giant's device doing the rounds on India's BIS platform. According to MySmartPrice, it was also found in the most recent series on Google Play Console.

It will reportedly be a repackaged Samsung Galaxy M54 5G that first appeared in other regions of the world, according to rumours. Here is a thorough walkthrough of the information found about the phone in the listing. (Also Read: Twitter Blue Tick Gone? Here's How To Get Verified On The Platform In 2023)

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Display

The listing's screen resolution is 1080/2400. The screencap supplied in the post shows an Exynos 1380 with four Cortex A78 cores and four Cortex A55 cores inside. A model with 8GB of memory is mentioned. Software-wise, it might have Android 13 with OneUI.

Meanwhile, previous rumours suggest it would most likely include a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone probably has a 6000 mAh battery and 25W charging. (Also Read: 70-Year Old Odisha Woman's Walks Miles For Pension, FM Sitharaman Reacts)

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Camera

A 108MP primary lens and two secondary cameras are mentioned in relation to optics. It's likely to sport a 32MP camera up front. It might have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port for charging and data transfer for communication.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch Date And Price In India

It is clear from recent reports and leaks that the smartphone manufacturer is planning to introduce the Galaxy F54 5G in the nation. Although the Galaxy F54 5G's launch date hasn't been announced, tipster Abhishek Yadav predicted that it would happen last week in April. The Galaxy F54 5G is expected to cost under Rs 25,000 in India, according to reports.

The support page for the device recently went up on the Samsung India website, according to SamMobile, which is a strong indication of a potential launch in the upcoming weeks.