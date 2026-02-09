Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery; Check display, camera, price, sale date and other specs

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price In India: South Korean tech giant Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F70e 5G, the first smartphone in its new Galaxy F70 series. The device comes with six generations of OS updates and six years of security updates, along with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. Designed for Gen Z users, the Galaxy F70e 5G focuses on the camera, making it ideal for daily content creation and sharing.

The phone also features Samsung Knox Vault, a security system that protects personal and financial data from malware and hardware attacks. Samsung confirmed that Knox Vault has received EAL5+ certification, ensuring top-level security.

It runs on One UI 8. Samsung has committed to six generations of Android OS updates and six years of security patches. The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G is offered in Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue colour options and is backed by Samsung’s nationwide service network across India. (Also Read: Realme P4 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE5 5G: Display, camera, battery and chipset compared under Rs 30,000 price segment)

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G comes with a 6.7-inch HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and more responsive visuals. Its 8.2mm-thin body has a leather-finish back and a stylish key island design on the side.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with upgraded CPU speeds, the smartphone delivers efficient multitasking and enhanced gaming performance. The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting usage. For photography, the Galaxy F70e 5G sports a dual rear-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front features an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F70e Price in India and Availability

The Galaxy F70e starts at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s also a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage priced at Rs 14,999. The smartphone has been launched exclusively on Flipkart, with sales beginning on February 17th at 12 PM.