NewsTechnologySamsung Galaxy F70e 5G to launch on...; Check camera, battery and more
TECHNOLOGY

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G to launch on...; Check camera, battery and more

Samsung announced the upcoming launch of the Galaxy F70e 5G on February 9. The Galaxy F70 series places the camera at the centre of the smartphone experience.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G to launch on...; Check camera, battery and more

Gurugram: Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, announced the upcoming launch of the Galaxy F70e 5G on February 9. This marks the first smartphone of the all-new Galaxy F70 Series. It features a dual rear-camera system with a 50MP main sensor.

Official Statement
The company, in an official statement, said, "The 50MP high-resolution dual rear camera’s advanced imaging system ensures balanced exposure, minimising light flare and preserving detail in bright sunlight or illuminated night scenes."

It further said, "The f/1.8 aperture on the main camera, combined with the secondary depth camera, creates natural bokeh effects by keeping subjects in focus while softly blurring the background. Its 8MP front camera ensures clear and well-lit selfies and video calls."

"For social media users and content creators, this camera system supports high-quality content creation on the go," it added. The Galaxy F70 series will cater to the mid/affordable segment (<INR 30K).

Battery
Powering the Galaxy F70e 5G is a massive 6000mAh battery that is 20% larger than its predecessors. Samsung claims the battery lasts up to two days on a single full charge. It supports 25W fast-charging.

Display
"With a 120Hz refresh rate display, the Galaxy F70e 5G allows users to enjoy visual clarity and ultra-smooth scrolling, whether they are scrolling through the app drawer, browsing web pages, or playing supported games," the company said.

Colour options
The smartphone will be available in two colours: Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue. With an ultra-slim 8.2mm design, it gets a premium leather pattern finish at the back, offering a comfortable grip and a sophisticated in-hand feel.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

