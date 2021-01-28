Samsung Galaxy M02 to launch on February 2; check price, specifications and other details

Budget smartphones have the potential to attract more buyers and therefore, Samsung is leaving no stone unturned to make its mark in this segment. Now, Samsung is set to launch Galaxy M02 on February 2 which will be priced under Rs 7,000, according to the Amazon website.

Galaxy M02 is likely to have a large 6.5-inch infinity-V display and a dual-camera setup at the back and house a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is expected to be an updated version of Galaxy A02s that was launched in Europe in November in 3GB + 32GB and 6GB + 128GB variants.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy M02 is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The phone is supposed to have dual rear cameras with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP selfie camera sensor and a USB Type-C port.

After Galaxy M02s, this would be Samsung`s second smartphone launched below Rs 10,000 this year. Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The upcoming smartphone is expected to have similar specifications as Galaxy M02s also comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display for immersive viewing, content streaming, video calls, and attending online courses. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung`s Galaxy M portfolio proved to be their lucky charm as it helped them achieve good numbers in the third quarter last year. Designed for young millennial and Gen Z consumers, the `M` series was launched in Q1 2019, and instantly became a hit in the country.

Samsung sold 15 million `M` series smartphones in India in 2020, with a gross merchandise value (GMV) of $2.5 billion.