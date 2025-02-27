Samsung Galaxy M06 5G And M16 5G Launched In India With 25W Fast Charging: Check Price, Specs & More
The Galaxy M16 5G is available in three vibrant colors: Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched two new devices – the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G. These new additions to the Galaxy M series come with advanced features.
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G: Specs:
- Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080x2340 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.
- Chipset: Powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.
RAM & Storage Options:
- 4GB + 128GB
- 6GB + 128GB
- 8GB + 128GB
Expandable storage up to 1.5TB via a microSD card.
Operating System: Runs on Android 15 with One UI 6.0.
Camera Setup:
- 50MP main camera
- 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens
- 2MP macro camera
- 13MP front-facing selfie camera.
Battery: 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
The Galaxy M16 5G is available in three vibrant colors: Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black. It has been launched at the following introductory prices, with an additional Rs 1,000 bank cashback offer:
- 4GB + 128GB: Rs 11,499
- 6GB + 128GB: Rs 12,999
- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 14,499
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Specifications:
Display: 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and peak brightness of up to 800 nits.
Chipset: Powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.
RAM & Storage Options:
4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.
Operating System: Runs on Android 15 with One UI 7.
SIM: Hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD).
Camera Setup:
- 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture
- 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.
Battery: 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.
The Galaxy M06 5G comes in two stylish colors: Sage Green and Blazing Black. It is available at the following introductory prices, which include a ₹500 bank cashback offer:
- 4GB + 128GB: Rs 9,499
- 6GB + 128GB: Rs 10,999
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv