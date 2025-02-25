Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Confirmed; Check Expected Specs And Price

Galaxy M16 5G And Galaxy M06 5G India Launch: South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced two new budget-friendly 5G smartphones, the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G, for the Indian market. The company has already released a teaser video highlighting the features of these upcoming devices. Meanwhile, their availability details have also been confirmed. A promotional banner on Amazon’s homepage teases the design details, particularly the rear camera layout, of the Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy M06 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G And Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date (Expected)

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G later this month, with the official release date confirmed as February 27. These budget-friendly 5G smartphones will soon be available in India. Both, Galaxy M16 and M06 5G are expected to arrive on Amazon in India along with availability at retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G And Galaxy M06 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy M16 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and run on Android 15 with One UI 7. It may sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and house a 5,000mAh battery. The camera setup could include a 50MP main sensor accompanied by two additional lenses, while the front is likely to feature a 13MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy M06 5G is anticipated to share a similar display, processor, and battery as the M16 5G. However, it might come with a dual rear camera setup instead of three lenses, along with an 8MP front camera.

Galaxy M16 5G And Galaxy M06 5G Price In India (Expected)

The Galaxy F06 5G is expected to be priced similarly, likely starting at under Rs 10,000 or around Rs 11,000. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M16 5G will be slightly more expensive than the M06 5G and is expected to start in the Rs 15,000 range.