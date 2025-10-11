Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched In India With Gemini Live Feature; Check Design, Display, Camera, Price And Other Features

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G India Launch: South Korean giant Samsung has expanded its M-series of smartphones with the new Galaxy M17 5G in the Indian market. The device runs on the Exynos 1330 processor and includes a triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor with OIS.

The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G runs on Android 15 with OneUO 7.0 out of the box. It is offered in two distinct colour options Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black. Adding further, the company promises six OS upgrades, along with six years of security updates for the Galaxy M17 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M17 Specifications

It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) resolution and 1,100 nits HBM peak brightness, offering a vivid and immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging, although the charger is not included in the box. For photography, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a teardrop notch.

The Galaxy M17 5G also brings a range of AI-powered tools such as Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live for enhanced user experience. Additional features include On-device Voice Mail, Samsung Knox Vault, Voice Focus, and Samsung Wallet, enabling users to make secure “Tap & Pay” transactions. Connectivity options are robust with NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, 12 5G bands, Dual 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi 802.11, while a single bottom-mounted speaker completes the setup. (Also Read: Apple iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update: Check Features, Eligible iPhone Models And How To Install)

Samsung Galaxy M17 Price In India And Launch Offers

The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs 15,499 for the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail a ₹500 instant bank discount along with up to three months of no-cost EMI on leading bank cards. The Galaxy M17 5G will go on sale starting October 13 across Amazon, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores nationwide.