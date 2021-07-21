Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition launched in India: Check price, features and offers

New Delhi: Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in India on Wednesday (July 21). The newly launched smartphone is the upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy M21 which was launched by the consumer electronics giant last year. However, the 2021 Edition is a bit different and better than its predecessor in terms of build and features, which makes it a suitable option if you’re planning to upgrade your devices.

Features of Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition sports a 6.4-inch sAMOLED Infinity-U display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone operates on Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 software. Meanwhile, it gets a rear fingerprint scanner.

The newly launched smartphone is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC processor, which has also powered several other previously launches Samsung smartphones. It also packs Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM to enable smooth gaming and high-end processes.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition gets a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary shooter, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Samsung has also improved the primary camera sensor to ISOCELL GM2 from its predecessor ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition price

Samsung has launched Galaxy M21 2021 Edition in two variants: one with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and the second one with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. While the former is priced at Rs 12,499, the latter is retailing at Rs 14,499.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is also launched in two colour variants: Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black. You’ll be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 from July 26, as the smartphone will be a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. You can also buy the smartphone via Samsung.com and select offline stores. Also Read: Big news for Aadhaar card holders! Now get mobile number updated at your door step

Offers on Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

You’ll get a 10% instant discount on buying Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition from Amazon. ICICI debit and credit card customers are also entitled to a 10% cashback on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition via Samsung.com and retail shops. Also Read: Explained – How to change or update EPFO bank account number online