Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e to launch in India soon; check specs, price, design & more

New Delhi: Expanding its M-series and A-series smartphones, Samsung is about to launch a number of phones in India. The Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A04, and Samsung Galaxy A04e smartphones are purportedly going on sale in India by the business.

On Samsung India's official website, support pages for these three smartphones have gone live, despite the fact that Samsung hasn't yet publicly verified any information regarding their launch. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore discovered these help pages for the first time.

These support pages don't provide many details on the future smartphone, either. Having said that, Samsung has introduced these smartphones--namely, the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A04, and Samsung Galaxy A04e--in a number of international regions. The business is now preparing to export these devices to India.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy M23 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC powers the smartphone, and comes pre-installed with One UI 4.1, which is based on Android 12. The device sports an 8MP selfie camera in addition to a 50MP + 8MP ultrawide angle + 2MP macro lens on the back. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A04e

On the other side, the Samsung Galaxy A04e has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen. It runs Android 12.0-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It sports a 5MP camera on the front and a 13MP + 2MP depth sensor on the rear. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging powers the device. The device is anticipated to include up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A04

The Samsung Galaxy A04 also features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen. The Samsung Exynos 850 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, powers the device. One UI 4.1, which is based on Android 12, is preinstalled. It sports a 50MP + 2MP rear camera system and a 5MP front-facing camera. It has a 5000mAh battery inside.