Samsung Galaxy M31 arriving in India; check price and features

New Delhi: Samsung is all set to refresh its mid-price segment series Galaxy 'M' with the launch of Galaxy M31 smartphone, starting from approximately Rs 15,999 in India on February 25.

According to sources, Galaxy M31 will arrive in two variants - 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

Galaxy M31 with 64MP camera and a huge 6,000mAh battery will go on sale in the first week of March, sources told IANS on Monday.

In a strategic development, Galaxy M31 is likely to be made available at leading retail stores too, apart from Amazon.in and Samsung's own online shop.

The device would also sport Samsung's signature super-AMOLED display.

Samsung last year introduced Galaxy M as an online-exclusive smartphone brand in India.

Dubbed as India-first smartphones, Samsung launched six models - M10, M20, M30, M40, M10s and M30s under the M series in 2019.

According to industry analysts, Galaxy M helped Samsung gain tremendous market share in the online segment last year.

Galaxy M30s, launched ahead of festive season last year, was among the most successful Galaxy smartphones in 2019, with millions of units sold in a short span of time.