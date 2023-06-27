Samsung Galaxy M34 5G To Launch On July 7: Check Price In India, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Samsung, a South Korean smartphone company, plans to increase the availability of its Galaxy M series in India. The Galaxy M34 5G will reportedly go on sale in the nation on July 7 according to the business. Some of the characteristics of the phone have also been disclosed by Samsung. These include a 6,000mAh, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, and a 50MP No Shake Camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will be sold in the nation on Amazon, the company has revealed. According to Samsung, the device's Monster Shot 2.0 feature, which drives the AI Engines in the camera and enables users to take up to 4 films and 4 photographs in a single shot, will take the photographic experience to new heights.

Additionally, a Fun mode with 16 built-in lens effects will be available, enabling Gen Z and millennial consumers to express themselves through their smartphone cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will have a 50MP (OIS) No wobble Camera to capture sharp images and videos without any camera wobble. Additionally, it will include the flagship series' Nightography capability for taking beautiful low-light pictures.

The smartphone's 120Hz Super AMOLED display will feature Vision Booster technology to provide an immersive viewing experience even in direct sunlight. A 6,000mAh battery will power the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, with the capacity to last up to two days.

A MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC may be used to power the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G. The phone may contain an 8MP secondary sensor and a 5MP third sensor for the camera. According to reports, the phone has a 13MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

It might have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a cutout in the shape of a waterdrop on the front to house the selfie camera. OneUI, an operating system based on Android 13, is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.