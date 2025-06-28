Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India, Check Price, Performance, Camera And Other Features

New Delhi: Samsung has expanded its popular M series with the launch of the Galaxy M36 5G in India, aiming to deliver advanced features at an affordable price.

Display and Design

The Galaxy M36 5G features a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by tough Gorilla Glass Victus+ and measures just 7.7mm thick, weighing 197g.

Performance and Cooling

Powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, the phone includes a vapor cooling chamber to keep it cool during gaming or heavy use. It comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Camera Features

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Both front and rear cameras support 10-bit HDR video recording, and the front camera is 12MP.

Software and Updates

Running on Android 15 with One UI 7, Samsung guarantees up to 6 years of OS upgrades and security updates, ensuring long-term software support for users.

Battery and Charging

The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. However, it does not include a charger in the box, so buyers will need to use their own.

Connectivity and Security

It supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and features an in-display fingerprint sensor. USB Type-C is used for charging and audio.

Price, Colors, and Availability

The Galaxy M36 5G comes in Orange Haze, Velvet Black, and Serene Green. Prices start at Rs. 17,499 for 6GB+128GB, Rs. 17,999 for 8GB+128GB, and Rs. 20,999 for 8GB+256GB. Sales begin July 12 on Amazon.in, Samsung’s online store, and select retail shops.