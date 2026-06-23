/Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India launch date announced: Snapdragon chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, 45W charging and more

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy M47 5G will launch in India on June 29, 2026. The company revealed the launch date through an Amazon microsite, which also teased several key specifications of the phone. The M47 5G marks the return of Samsung's M4x series to India with a Snapdragon processor, a large Super AMOLED display, and an industry-leading software update commitment for the mid-range segment.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Display and design
The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, a premium glass shield that is more resistant to damage. Samsung says the panel is tuned for outdoor visibility, making it easier to use in direct sunlight. The phone will be available in two colour options: Rogue Red and Blaze Blue.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Performance and charging
Samsung has confirmed a Snapdragon processor under the hood, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The RAM allows faster app switching and smoother multitasking, while UFS 3.1 storage helps apps load more quickly.
The Galaxy M47 5G supports 45W fast charging, which is a meaningful upgrade for heavy users who cannot afford long charging breaks. It also features bypass charging, a feature that powers the device directly from the charger during gaming sessions, reducing heat build-up and battery wear over time. Samsung has not yet revealed the battery capacity.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Camera
The Galaxy M47 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The OIS system helps reduce blur in photos and improves stability during hand-held video recording. On the front, the phone has a 12MP selfie camera. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Security updates
The Galaxy M47 5G will receive six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. This means the phone is expected to receive official software support until 2032.
Samsung has not announced the price yet. The company will reveal pricing details on June 29, when the Galaxy M47 5G goes on sale through Amazon India. Based on its specifications, the phone is expected to compete in the Rs 20,000–Rs 30,000 segment. More details will be available after the official launch.
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