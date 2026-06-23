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  • /Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India launch date announced: Snapdragon chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, 45W charging and more

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India launch date announced: Snapdragon chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, 45W charging and more

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India launch date announced: Snapdragon chip, 120Hz AMOLED display, 45W charging and more
Image Credit: amazon

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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