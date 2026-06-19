/Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is coming soon: Teaser reveals new design; Check expected price and features

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Samsung has teased the Galaxy M47 5G on Amazon India, confirming that its next mid-range smartphone is set to launch soon as the successor to last year's Galaxy M36 5G. The teaser, carrying the familiar "Next Level Monster" tagline, comes days after the phone cleared Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification under the model number SM-M476B/DS. With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and an expected price of around Rs 25,000, the Galaxy M47 5G could be one of Samsung's key launches in the budget 5G segment this year.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Design – What the teaser reveals
The official banner shows a deep crimson, or maroon, colour option with a dark matte back panel. Bright metallic red accents run around the camera module and the outer frame, giving the phone a sportier look than typical budget Samsung devices.
The design moves away from curved edges towards a boxier frame with subtly rounded corners, a style that is becoming increasingly common across recent Galaxy phones. A visible indentation on the right edge points to a side-mounted fingerprint sensor built into the power button rather than an in-display scanner, which usually enables faster unlocking in daily use.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Expected chipset, RAM and storage
Ahead of the official reveal, the Galaxy M47 5G surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site, hinting at key hardware details. The phone is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.
The listing also suggested that the phone will ship with Android 16 and Samsung's One UI 8 on top, meaning buyers will get the latest software experience out of the box instead of waiting for an update after purchase.
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Expected price and where to buy
Samsung has not announced an official price yet, but the Galaxy M47 5G is expected to compete in the crowded sub-Rs 25,000 segment, going up against rivals from OnePlus, iQOO, and Redmi.
Once launched, the phone will be available through Amazon.in and the Samsung India online store, continuing the M-series' online-first sales strategy in the country. Samsung has not yet revealed the battery capacity or camera specifications, so buyers comparing options should wait for the official specifications list.
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