/Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is coming soon: Teaser reveals new design; Check expected price and features

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Samsung has teased the Galaxy M47 5G on Amazon India, confirming that its next mid-range smartphone is set to launch soon as the successor to last year's Galaxy M36 5G. The teaser, carrying the familiar "Next Level Monster" tagline, comes days after the phone cleared Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification under the model number SM-M476B/DS. With a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and an expected price of around Rs 25,000, the Galaxy M47 5G could be one of Samsung's key launches in the budget 5G segment this year.