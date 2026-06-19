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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is coming soon: Teaser reveals new design; Check expected price and features

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G: Samsung has not announced an official price yet, but the Galaxy M47 5G is expected to compete in the crowded sub-Rs 25,000 segment, going up against rivals from OnePlus, iQOO, and Redmi.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:34 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is coming soon: Teaser reveals new design; Check expected price and features
Image Credit: amazon

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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