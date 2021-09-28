Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch in India today: Check price, features and more

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be released in India today, only days after it was unveiled in Poland. The company will introduce 5G connectivity to another mid-budget product with the debut of the new 5G Galaxy-M smartphone, competing against Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and others. The Galaxy M52 5G for India appears to be comparable to the one offered in Poland based on the advertising poster.

The Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with 1,080x 2,400 pixels (Full-HD+ resolution), 120Hz refresh rate, and a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera in Poland. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The phone has a hybrid slot for dual-SIM cards and runs Android with One UI on top. In terms of optics, the rectangular-shaped module has three lenses. A primary 64MP camera is first, followed by a secondary 12MP sensor, and then a 5MP macro camera. There's a 32MP camera on the front for selfies, but it doesn't have autofocus. Bluetooth v5.0, 5G, Wi-Fi, USB Type C, and NFC are among the other important features. A 5,000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

The phone's price is currently unknown, although it is expected to cost more than Rs 25,000 in India. Samsung's Galaxy M42 5G and Galaxy M32 5G smartphones are already available for roughly Rs 25,000. The new Galaxy M52 5G could be available in three colours: black, blue, or white. According to the company, the phone would be sold through Amazon and Samsung channels.

