New Delhi: The launch date for the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in India has been planned for April 22, according to a teaser from the company. Samsung's new 5G phone made its global debut earlier this month. It has a 120Hz Super AMOLED+ display and a 108-megapixel primary back camera. The hole-punch display of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G allows 25W rapid charging. The Galaxy M52 5G, which debuted in India last year and featured triple back cameras and a 120Hz display, is the phone's successor.

Through a microsite, Samsung has revealed the Galaxy M53 5G's India launch date. Amazon has also developed a unique web page to advertise the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's debut in India. The official documentation on both Samsung India's website and Amazon indicates that the launch will take place on April 22 at 12 p.m. (noon).

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in India is yet to be revealed. It is, however, expected to be priced similarly to the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Last year's model was priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage combination, and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

Samsung announced earlier this month that the Galaxy M53 5G will be available in a 6GB + 128GB version, with further models expected to follow.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to run Android 12 on top of One UI 4.1. It has a 120Hz peak refresh rate and a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display. The phone is powered by a yet-to-be-specified octa-core SoC. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has a quad-camera configuration on the back that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

A microSD card will be supported by the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G for storage expansion (up to 1TB).

