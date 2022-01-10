Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched in India at Rs 49,999: Check features and more

New Delhi: Samsung has finally released the Galaxy S21 FE after nearly a year of anticipation (Fan Edition). The premium smartphone is now available in India, with the vanilla version costing Rs 49,999.

The Galaxy S20 FE II features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Exynos 2100 processor, and up to 8GB RAM. Pre-ordering for the phone began a few days ago, with perks including "priority delivery," a full refund if you cancel, and a free Samsung Galaxy SmartTag. Here are the specifics on when the handset will be available for purchase.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in two storage options: 8GB/128GB for Rs 49,999 and 16GB/128GB for Rs 49,999. The model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage would cost Rs 53,999. From January 11, the handset will be available for purchase through Samsung's official website, Amazon's e-commerce site, and select retail outlets. Samsung is offering a flat Rs 5,000 rebate on HDFC Bank cards as part of its launch offerings. Lavender, White, Graphite, and Olive are the four colour possibilities for the new Samsung tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch diagonally measured AMOLED 2X display. For smooth scrolling, the panel sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. An Exynos 2100 CPU with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage powers the phone. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader for added security.

It has a vertical camera module with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera is included for selfies. Enhanced Night Mode, 30X Space Zoom, and dual-recording mode are all included in the camera software.

A 4,500mAh battery powers everything, and it supports 25W rapid charging. It also features wireless fast charging 2.0 and can be used to charge other devices wirelessly (that have wireless charging support). The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is water resistant to IP68 standards. It has a thickness of 7.9mm and a weight of 177 grams.

