New Delhi: The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now comes in a new Green colour option. The new colour complements the current Burgundy and Phantom Black options. Apart from the finish, the features and prices of the three storage types remain the same. Customers can choose from 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, or 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options. The new colour, however, is only available on the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Customers may bundle Samsung accessories for considerably less with the new colour option, which also comes with special deals. Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, features a dedicated pocket for the SPen pen. The phone is rumoured to be a successor to Samsung's well-known Note series.

As previously stated, the new Green colour will only be available on the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Green model went on sale yesterday, April 8, at all major retail shops, the Samsung online store, and Amazon India. In India, the price starts at Rs 1,09,999. White is also an option for the base model.

Customers who purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999, a savings of Rs 26,999. Consumers of the Galaxy Note series will also receive a Rs 12,000 upgrade incentive, while customers of the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Fold, and Galaxy Z Flip series will receive a Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus. On its website, Samsung also offers a no-cost EMI payment option. Customers who purchase the Galaxy S22 series using Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can get a Rs 5,000 rebate.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's other two storage options cost Rs 1,18,999 for 512GB storage and Rs 1,34,999 for 1TB storage. There's even a Galaxy S22 regular and Galaxy S22+ in the S22 series. The exact specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra can be found here.