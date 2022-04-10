हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra available in a new colour: Check price, features and more

The new Green colour will only be available on the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra available in a new colour: Check price, features and more

New Delhi: The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra now comes in a new Green colour option. The new colour complements the current Burgundy and Phantom Black options. Apart from the finish, the features and prices of the three storage types remain the same. Customers can choose from 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, or 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options. The new colour, however, is only available on the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Customers may bundle Samsung accessories for considerably less with the new colour option, which also comes with special deals. Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, features a dedicated pocket for the SPen pen. The phone is rumoured to be a successor to Samsung's well-known Note series.

As previously stated, the new Green colour will only be available on the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Green model went on sale yesterday, April 8, at all major retail shops, the Samsung online store, and Amazon India. In India, the price starts at Rs 1,09,999. White is also an option for the base model.

Customers who purchase the Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs 2,999, a savings of Rs 26,999. Consumers of the Galaxy Note series will also receive a Rs 12,000 upgrade incentive, while customers of the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Fold, and Galaxy Z Flip series will receive a Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus. On its website, Samsung also offers a no-cost EMI payment option. Customers who purchase the Galaxy S22 series using Samsung Finance+ or HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can get a Rs 5,000 rebate.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's other two storage options cost Rs 1,18,999 for 512GB storage and Rs 1,34,999 for 1TB storage. There's even a Galaxy S22 regular and Galaxy S22+ in the S22 series. The exact specifications of the Galaxy S22 Ultra can be found here.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samsung Galaxy S22 UltraSamsung Galaxy S22 Ultra green colourGalaxy S22 Ultra featuresGalaxy S22 Ultra storage
Next
Story

Elon Musk creates a new poll 'Delete the w in Twitter?' Voters respond THIS

Must Watch

PT14M8S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russia’s Aggression continues, a big attack on Ukraine