Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Likely To Launch Next Month: Check Price In India, Features, And More

New Delhi: The eagerly anticipated S23 Fan Edition (FE) series from Samsung is slated to go on sale next month with a number of upgrades over the S21 FE. The Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 engine is anticipated to power the 6.4-inch FHD+ display on Samsung's S23 FE smartphone, which is anticipated to be unveiled in September, according to tipster Yogesh Brar.

A 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens are believed to be included in the phone's triple camera system on the back. (Also Read: What Is The Price Of Land On The Moon? It Is Only Rs...)

Additionally, a 10-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls is anticipated on the device, which is also anticipated to run Android 13 based on One UI 5.1. The S23 FE's battery is anticipated to have 4,500 mAh with 25W charging capabilities.



The S23 FE might also support wireless charging and have water and dust resistance according to its IP rating.

According to several previous reports, the S23 FE may have a flat back and a 2.5D curved display. In North America, it might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and Exynos 2200 chipset in other regions.

It is anticipated to have a 4,500mAh battery, up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13.

In addition, the S23 FE may have a 10-megapixel selfie camera as opposed to the 32-megapixel front cameras present in its predecessors, according to a recent report from Galaxy Club.

Despite having less megapixels, the picture quality should be better than the S21 FE model. For taking selfies, the front camera is likely to enable flagship-level capabilities like Dual Pixel focusing.