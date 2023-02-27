Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Check Prices, Features, Specifications Comparison

Given that many of us in India spend a significant portion of our money on purchasing a smartphone, getting one is still a huge deal. Choosing a phone can be difficult because there are so many different brands and models available in every price range. But here we bring to you 2 of the most popular phone brands not only in India but worldwide Apple and Samsung.

Apple and Samsung are 2 tech giants that have dominated the smartphone industry specially the high-end market in smartphones. Both brands have built trust over the years. They may be pricey, but you get what you pay for. So if you are looking for a premium smartphone we’ve picked 2 of the best smartphones in the high-end range. Here you can check and compare both devices and decide for yourself which one is better for you.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Specs Comparison

Name Samsung Galaxy S23 Apple iPhone 14 Screen size 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (OLED) display Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM 8 GB RAM 6 GB RAM Cameras

Rear: 50-megapixel (MP) primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto Front: 12MP Rear: 12-megapixel (MP) primary, 12MP ultrawide. Front: 12MP Battery 3,900mAh 3,279mAh Price 74,999 72,000

Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Display Comparison

The iPhone 14 and Galaxy S23 are pretty evenly matched in the diplay and durability departments. Both the phones have 6.1 inch display and Both feature IP68 water and dust resistance with durable glass Apple’s Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 14 and Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Galaxy S23.

Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Cameras Comparison

The Galaxy S23 sports the same three-lens system as last year’s Galaxy S22 a 50-megapixel (MP) main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto. The iPhone 14 retains the dual-camera setup common to all of Apple’s non-Pro models, with a 12MP wide main camera joined by a 12MP ultrawide. Galaxy S23 should be your choice if you are looking for a better camera phone.

Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: RAM Comparison

Both Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 14 pack in a good amount of processing power which will enable users to play graphic extensive games, render high-resolution videos, and quickly switch between multiple apps. As for the actual specifications, the Galaxy S23 is powered by a dedicated 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset made specifically for the Galaxy S23 series while the iPhone 14 runs on the A15 Bionic built on a 5nm fabrication process. As for the storage options, the Galaxy S23 comes in variants of 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. The iPhone 14 is offered in three different storage options with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and 6GB RAM + 512GB ROM.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Apple iPhone 14: Price

Both the phones will cost you around approx 75000, Apple iPhone 14 currently will cost you a bit less around 72,000 whereas Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently priced at 75,000.