Samsung Galaxy S23FE, Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Buds FE On THIS Date: Check Price, Specifications, And Others

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has been repeatedly leaked and teased over the past few months, but the South Korean juggernaut has not yet announced an official launch date. A fresh landing page on Amazon India, though, gives us hope that our wait might be over soon.

The rear of a phone that resembles Samsung's newest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S23, is seen on the teaser website, which announces that "The New Epic" is shortly to be released. (Also Read: Game-Changing Business Idea: Earn Rs 30 Lakh Per Year With THIS Money-Making Hack)

Additionally, the back panel resembles the marketing photographs for the Galaxy S23 FE that have just recently appeared online. (Also Read: Time Travel through Tunnels: 10 Oldest Metro Stations On Earth)

The text "Samsung Galaxy Oct Launch" can be seen on the landing page's left bar, giving away the fact that the Galaxy S23 FE will be released sometime in October.

In a nutshell, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE resembles the standard Galaxy S23 in appearance and is expected to have a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

A 50MP primary camera with an 8MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto lens may be present on the camera side.

The well-known tipper Evan Blass provided photographs of three products in a post on X (previously Twitter), which most likely represent the future Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Buds FE, and Galaxy S23 FE.

The anonymous tipper also provided in-depth pictures of the Galaxy Buds FE, which also reveal their interior workings. The low-cost Samsung earbuds appear to include a one-way speaker, an internal microphone, and two exterior microphones. Samsung is most likely to include active noise suppression as well.

According to other rumors, Samsung may introduce the Galaxy FE devices on October 4, the same day that Google is expected to introduce the Pixel 8 series and Android 14, its most recent mobile operating system.