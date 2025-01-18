Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Plus Gets Massive Discount On THESE Platforms During Republic Day Sale; Check Deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Plus Discount India Price: The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Plus (256 GB Storage Model) is available at a hefty discount price on the e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart amid the Republic Day sale, allowing buyers to get the flagship model at a reasonable price.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 04:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Plus Gets Massive Discount On THESE Platforms During Republic Day Sale; Check Deals Image Credit: Samsung (Official Website)

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Plus Discount India Price: The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to take place on January 22, 2025, in San Jose, California which means that the new generation Galaxy S series models will debut just in a few days. Hence, the company is set to mesmerize its fans with the flagship S series smartphones this time and with a few leaks of design and specs here and there fans can expect an upgrade in both design and features.  

As we wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series models, the prices for older generation S series models have experienced a major price drop on the e-commerce platforms. 

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G Plus (256 GB Storage Model) is available at a hefty discount price on the e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart amid the Republic Day sale, allowing buyers to get the flagship model at a reasonable price. Notably, this price drop comes just one week before the Galaxy S25 series launch.    

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G (256GB) Discount In India On Amazon:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G, originally priced at Rs 99,999, is now available at a massive 35% discount during the Republic Day Sale. This brings the price of the 256GB variant down to just Rs 64,999.

On top of this, Amazon is offering a cashback of Rs 1,949 when you pay using Amazon Pay balance. Buyers can also opt for an EMI plan starting at Rs 2,296 using an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Adding further, if you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it for a value of up to Rs 53,200, making this deal even more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G (256GB) Discount In India On Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G 256GB, originally priced at Rs 99,999, is now available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 during the Republic Day Sale—a massive 40 per cent price drop. 

Adding further, Flipkart is offering 5 per cent cashback on purchases made with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. To sweeten the deal further, you can trade in your old smartphone for an exchange value of up to Rs 38,150, making it even more affordable. 

